News / Local Police report 44 offences after 500 cars turn up to ‘not so mini’ car meet in Aberdeen By Kirstin Tait 19/09/2021, 3:42 pm Updated: 19/09/2021, 4:48 pm Craibstone Park and Ride, Dyce, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media Police are carrying out inquiries after 500 vehicles turned up to a car meet in an Aberdeen car park. The event was advertised on both Facebook and Tik Tok under the title “Aberdeen not so mini meet”, taking place on Saturday evening at 7pm. Organisers released the event location – Craibstone Park and Ride, near Dyce – just hours before it was due to start. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe