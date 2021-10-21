MAIB investigators examine creel boat belonging to missing fisherman Joe Masson

A team of inspectors are examining the boat belonging to a missing fisherman.

Joe Masson went missing off the coast of Fraserburgh on Saturday, sparking a major air, sea and land search.

His upturned creel boat, the Goodway FR23, was discovered a few hours later.

However, the 73-year-old has not been found.

While police said inquiries are ongoing, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has confirmed they are involved and are examining Mr Masson’s boat.

A spokeswoman for the MAIB said: “Our inspectors are on-site and have begun making inquiries and examining the vessel.”

Major search operation

Mr Masson was last seen in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

When he did not return home, his family raised the alarm.

The search continued well into Monday, with police divers called in to assist.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were stood down earlier this week.

Councillor Brian Topping described Mr Masson as a “well-known” fisherman in the “close-knit” community.