Police informed after customer attends north-east pharmacy while positive for coronavirus

A north-east pharmacy was shut for deep-cleaning this morning after a customer who tested positive entered the store.

Will Chemists in Inverurie announced on social media that they would be shut until the whole premises were cleaned.

They revealed that a patient who tested positive for the virus attended the pharmacy with no face covering.

It is thought they were in the store at about 6pm on Friday night.

The incident has been reported to the police.

The statement added: “Spot the steamy windows this morning? Unfortunately this is what is needed when a patient who has tested positive does not abide by the rules and attends the pharmacy with no face covering.

“We cannot open the pharmacy to the public until this treatment is complete– hopefully by later this morning.

“Police aware.

“Heed the advice. If you test positive for covid-19, do not come into the pharmacy, please.”

The store has now reopened.