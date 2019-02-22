Police ‘increasingly worried’ for missing north-east man Marian Pavel

Officers in a north-east town are appealing for help finding a missing man, calling on motorists to check their dashcams.

Marian Pavel was last seen near the Dean’s Shortbread Factory in Huntly at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Specialist police dog units have been searching the area near Steven Road in a bid to trace the 45-year-old.

Anyone who may have been driving in the area is asked to check any dashcam footage and businesses are urged to examine their CCTV.

Residents in the town who may have been walking in the area, or have seen Marian since, are asked to contact police.

He is around 6ft 2in tall, with brown hair – shaved at the side and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a dark blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black footwear.

Inspector Matt Smith said: “As time goes by we are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Marian.

“We would urge anyone who was driving in the Steven Road area of Huntly during Wednesday evening and who has dash cam to please check it.

“We would also urge any businesses or private residences in the area to check any CCTV for Marian.

“We are carrying out searches in the area around Steven Road which involves the use of specialist resources including the dog unit but I would ask anyone with information that may assist us to get in touch on 101 using reference number 4314 of 20 February.”