Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for safety of missing Aberdeen schoolgirls

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for two missing Aberdeen schoolgirls.

Jennifer Stewart and Martyna Marzec, both 14, have not been seen by their families since Tuesday.

Jennifer Stewart is described as being 5ft 1ins with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Martyna Marzek is described as 5ft 3ins with shoulder-length fair/blonde hair. Her current clothing is unknown.

Sergeant Lynne Kortland of the Kittybrewster Community Policing Team, said: “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for the girls safety and wellbeing.

“I would urge anyone who knows where the girls may be or who they may be with, to get in contact with us immediately.

“The girls are 14-years-old and have not been seen by their families since Tuesday.

“It is important we trace them and ensure the safety of both girls as soon as possible. I would also like to thank the public for their assistance so far.”