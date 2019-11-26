Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for north-east man missing for a week

Police are continuing their search for a north-east man who has been missing for a week.

David Murray Strachan, 51, was last seen around 9pm last Tuesday in Wilson Road, Banchory, by a friend.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins in height with short fair-coloured hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing black jeans, a blue fleece top, a black v-neck jumper and a red shirt.

Inspector Allen Shaw, from Stonehaven Police Station, said: “Although David has been missing before, it has never been for this length of time, so we are becoming increasingly concerned for him as time passes. We just want to make sure that he is safe and well.

“We have been carrying out door to door enquiries and viewing CCTV footage to gather more information on where David may have headed to. Officers led by a specialist search advisor are currently carrying out further searches in the Banchory area to trace David.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“He has been known to sleep rough, so officers are currently carrying out searches in parks and woodland in the local area, in case he has been sleeping there. I would also ask residents in Banchory to check their gardens and outbuildings in case he has taken shelter there.

“We know that David has family and friends in Perth and we are liaising with our colleagues in that area who are carrying out further enquiries and searches in case he has travelled to Perth.”

“I would urge anyone who may have seen David, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us. I would also appeal directly to David himself to contact us, or a member of his family to let us know he is safe. Any information can be passed to officers on 101 quoting reference number 2400 of 21 November 2019.”