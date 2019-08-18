Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing north-east man

An “extensive” search operation is under way to trace a north-east man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Aivars Kajaks from Peterhead was last seen in the town’s Broad Place and police have said they are “increasingly concerned” for him.

Officers have issued three missing person posters in English, Mr Kajaks’ native Latvian and one in Russian as it is believed the 44-year-old has a number of friends and acquaintances who speak these languages.

Peterhead inspector George Cordiner said: “Officers will be issuing these posters in the local area however I also ask members of the public to share our appeals so that we can ensure Aivars’ details and photograph are seen by as many people as possible.

“Although Aivars was only reported missing to police a few days ago, he hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks. I am getting increasingly concerned for him and urge any friends or acquaintances to please get in touch – it is crucial we establish where he is and confirm he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4151 of 10 August.”