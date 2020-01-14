Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Aberdeen woman Yvonne Cumming

Officers in Aberdeen are becoming “increasingly worried” for a missing woman.

Yvonne Cumming was reported missing from her home in Brimmond View, Bucksburn at around 9pm on Sunday.

Police are investigating a potential sighting of the 65-year-old near Beech Manor at around 5.30am on Monday.

At the time she was wearing a yellow puffer-style jacket and light blue jeans.

Specialist resources have been brought in to help with the search, with officers checking CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Inspector Lee Jardine said: “This is completely out of character for Yvonne, and her family and friends are understandably worried.

“As time passes, we grow increasingly concerned for Yvonne’s welfare and we’re appealing to members of the public to assist us in tracing her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe and well.

“If you believe you have seen Yvonne, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3343 of 13 January.”