Police have been dealing with an incident in Aberdeen city centre.
Officers were in attendance at the Virgin Money Bank on Union Street on Thursday afternoon.
There were multiple police cars on the scene and a number of police officers were seen at the entrance of the bank and along Union Street.
Police Scotland have been contacted for further information, more to follow.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe