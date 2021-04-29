Show Links
Police incident at bank on busy Aberdeen street

By Lauren Taylor
29/04/2021, 3:39 pm Updated: 29/04/2021, 3:52 pm
Police have been dealing with an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

Officers were in attendance at the Virgin Money Bank on Union Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police van and car in attendance.

There were multiple police cars on the scene and a number of police officers were seen at the entrance of the bank and along Union Street.

Police officers outside the bank on Union Street.

Police Scotland have been contacted for further information, more to follow.