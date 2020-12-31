Police in Fraserburgh issue 13 fixed penalty notices over festive period

Thirteen people have been issued with fixed penalty notices in a north-east town over the festive period.

As part of a festive road safety campaign, officers from the Fraserburgh CPT have been out patrolling the streets, stopping vehicles and educating drivers.

As a result of these patrols, a number of road traffic offences were detected including no MOT, no licence, speeding, no insurance, careless driving, and drink driving.

A total of 34 drivers were reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences and 13 drivers were issued fixed penalties.

PS Lynsey Penny from Fraserburgh CPT said: “We will continue to conduct patrols addressing concerns and issues raised by our local communities.

“I would additionally like to remind drivers, especially with the current weather conditions, to allow extra time for your journey, drive carefully and drive to the changing road conditions.”