Police in bid to trace owner of car found abandoned on roof on north-east road

by Lee McCann
09/08/2019, 6:25 am Updated: 09/08/2019, 8:26 am
Police at the scene of the accident this morning
An investigation has been launched to trace the owner of a car that was abandoned after it overturned and landed on its roof on a north-east road.

Police were called to the scene on the B993 at 5.05am this morning.

The incident, which involved a Ford Ka, happened between Kemnay and Monymusk.

A police spokesman said no one was in the vehicle when officers arrived.

Diversions were put in place for drivers.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call regarding a road traffic collision on the B993 at 5.05am.

“It involved one vehicle and it is on its roof. The road has been closed.

“There was no persons in the vehicle and our inquiries are going to trace the owner.”

Stagecoach announced a diversion had been put in place for its X20 Kemnay to Aberdeen service as a result of the crash.

