Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on the A90.

Police were called out to the incident involving a van at the Stonehaven bypass at about 5.30pm.

There are no obvious injuries, although an ambulance has been called as a precaution.

The road is not blocked and vehicle recovery is being arranged.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 5.30pm to a one-vehicle crash but it doesn’t look serious.”