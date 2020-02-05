Police in attendance at crash on Aberdeen street

Emergency services are in attendance following a crash on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were called to George Street shortly after 3pm following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously hurt but the cars are causing an obstruction.

Vehicle recovery has been arranged.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report at 3.15pm of a two-vehicle collision on George Street.

“An ambulance was called as a precaution but there are no reports of any serious injuries.

“The cars are blocking the road but vehicle recovery has been arranged.”