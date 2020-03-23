Police in appeal for dashcam footage after ‘incident’ in north-east town

Police have appealed for help after an “incident” in a north-east town.

Officers attended an incident on Bridge Street in Banff on Saturday.

Police Scotland has yet to release more information about the incident but have urged those who can assist to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “Police in Banff are dealing with an incident which occurred on Bridge Street, Banff, around 2.30pm on Saturday March 21.

“Were you in the area? Do you have a dashcam in your vehicle?

“Anyone with footage from around that time and area is urged to contact 101, quoting CF0070520320.”