Police in Aberdeen issue appeal for missing 38-year-old Julia Sibko

Police have issued an appeal to help trace a woman who was last seen in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning.

Julia Sibko, 38, was reported missing after last being seen within the city at 10.30am.

She is 5ft 2in tall and of medium build with fair hair.

She may be wearing a long, black knee-length coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone who may have information about Julia’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting the reference number PS-20210615-4050.