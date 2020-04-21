Police hunting van after digger and trailer stolen in north-east

Police in the north-east are checking CCTV after a digger was stolen from a car park.

Officers are seeking the help of the public to locate a dark-coloured van following the theft of a mini digger and trailer from New Byth.

The incident happened sometime between 6pm and 11pm on on Sunday, when a yellow and black JCB standard 8018 mini-digger was stolen from a car park on Old School Road.

The digger has the registration mark RV 63 NBE, and was on a plant trailer which had the registration mark WM 65 SYG. The trailer was secured with a padlock around the hitching point.

Detective Constable Jon Pinder at Fraserburgh CID said: “Door to door inquiries have been carried out and CCTV in the area is being reviewed.

“At this time we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark coloured Ford Transit style van in the area.

“We have reports of this van, which has a light coloured stripe around it, being seen driving into New Byth around 9.50pm that night, not towing anything, and then again at around 10.16pm, towing a trailer with a mini digger on it, heading north onto the B9027.

“Anyone who may be able to help in this investigation is asked to call us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 4289 of 19 April 2020.

“Likewise we would ask anyone who may have been driving in the New Byth area in a vehicle fitted with a dash-cam to check their footage to see if they may have captured anything which might assist us.”