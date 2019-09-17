Police hunting two men after attack on Aberdeen street

Police are looking for two men following an assault in the city centre.

Officers were called to Hutcheon Street at 5.45pm yesterday after reports of a disturbance.

A man was left with facial injuries after the attack. Part of the street outside a property at the junction of Fraser Road was cordoned off by police for an investigation to take place.

Officers wearing protective gloves and masks were seen entering and leaving a property on Hutcheon Street.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance following the incident.

The facial injuries he sustained are not thought to be life threatening.

Neighbours reported hearing emergency sirens as a number of police cars and unmarked vehicles attended the scene.

The cordon to the block of flats was taken down by officers at 7.50pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said initial inquiries were taking place in the Fraser Court area following the incident.

He said: “At 5.45pm we received a call to the Hutcheon Street area of Aberdeen following reports of a disturbance.

“A man has been injured following an assault and has non-life threatening injuries. We had received a number of phone calls from the local area regarding the incident and had a number of crews attend.

“We are looking to speak to two men in connection with the incident.”

A nearby homeowner, who asked not to be named, said: “I just heard all these sirens and it sounded like they were outside my door.

“When I looked out the window I just saw all these police cars.

“I had no idea what was going on. I heard someone had been hurt.”

It is also understood police visited a nearby shop to review CCTV footage.