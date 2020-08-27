Police hunting man who fled in beige car after Aberdeen pharmacy break-in

Police are hunting for a man who fled the scene in a beige car after breaking into an Aberdeen pharmacy.

Brian A Christie pharmacy in Bucksburn was broken into this morning at about 6am.

The glass door of the premises was smashed in, with items stolen by a man who was seen leaving the area in a beige coloured car driven by a woman.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

A substantial police presence was seen on the scene for about three hours as forensic investigations were carried.

The pharmacy is also shut, but is expected to reopen again this afternoon.

Inspector Graeme Penny, from Bucksburn Police Station, said: “Around 6am on Thursday, 27 August, officers were called to the Sclattie Park area of Aberdeen, following a break-in to a pharmacy, which took place shortly beforehand.

“Inquiries have established that the suspect was a man, who was seen leaving the area in a beige coloured car, being driven by a woman.

“Anyone with information, who witnessed the break-in take place or saw the suspects leaving the scene, should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0503 of August 27.”