Police hunt Aberdeen school roof raiders

Inquiries are continuing after lead and slates were stolen from the roof of an Aberdeen school.

Woodside School was targeted by thieves who removed part of the roof, leaving it open to the elements.

The theft, which took place at some point between Friday July 12 and Tuesday July 16, resulted in water getting into the building, damaging equipment and ruining the work of both pupils and teachers. Emergency repairs have already been carried out to ensure no more damage is caused as a result of the theft, and the site is being monitored.

Aberdeen City Council’s educational operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “It is absolutely disgusting behaviour. To target any building is disgraceful but on a school where it’s likely to impact the children is utterly appalling.

“It is always disappointing when vandalism happens to a school and this incident at Woodside School meant parts of the school have sustained water damage.

“It will be difficult for the pupils and the staff because they will not know whose work has been damaged.

“Tradesmen have undertaken temporary repairs to ensure the building is watertight and no more damage will be sustained.

“Further work is being undertaken by facilities management staff to dry the affected areas out.

“Police Scotland have been informed and there will be extra monitoring of the school site.”

Police are investigating the incident. Inspector Mark Stephen said: “The damage caused will be both costly and inconvenient to repair and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.”

Thursday’s Evening Express reported how dozens of city schools had been broken into during the school holidays last year causing £5,900 of damage.

It should have said dozens of schools were vandalised during the school holidays.