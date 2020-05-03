Police hunt pair after attempted break-in at north-east whisky store

Police are hunting two men after an attempted break-in at a north-east alcohol store.

The pair were seen at the back of Inverurie Whisky Shop on Burn Lane in the early hours of this morning.

They were spotted at around 2.15am with their faces covered. One of the men was wearing a quilted jacket and was carrying a rucksack.

Police Constable Amy Taylor said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning. There are a number of flats that overlook the area so if any residents can help please get in touch.

“We are also appealing to drivers of vehicles in the area at the time who have dash-cams to check their footage to see if there is anything that could help with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0376 of Sunday, 3 May, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”