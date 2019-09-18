Police hunt men who robbed Aberdeen Deliveroo rider

Police are searching for two men after a Deliveroo rider was robbed on an Aberdeen street.

The worker was targeted on Hutcheon Street at around 5.50pm on Monday by the duo who demanded money from him.

The 28-year-old was left with facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A section of the street was sealed off by police as part of their investigation.

Deliveroo said the attack on their employee was “totally unacceptable” and said they were supporting the rider following the incident.

Police are continuing their efforts to track down the men involved and said “a number of inquiries” were being carried out to trace them.

Detective Constable Kelly Green, from Aberdeen CID, said incidents of this kind are “fortunately rare” in the city and urged anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and help the probe.

She said: “We are conducting a number of inquiries to trace those responsible and I would reassure the public that crimes of such a nature are fortunately rare in Aberdeen.

“We are using all resources at our disposal to identify and trace those responsible as quickly as possible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the vicinity of Hutcheon Street yesterday evening and who noticed any suspicious behaviour, to contact police immediately.

“Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact us on 101 and quote incident number 2977 of September 16. Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesman for Deliveroo said they are working alongside police and asked anyone with information to contact officers.

He said: “We are aware of this incident and have contacted the rider to offer our full support.

“Attacks on our riders are totally unacceptable. Riders work hard to bring customers amazing meals and should be able to do so without being assaulted or harassed.

“We will work closely with the police and would urge anyone with information relating to this incident to come forward to help identify those responsible.”