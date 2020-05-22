Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to woman in Aberdeen

Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself to a woman in Aberdeen.

A woman in her 30s was running along the Old Deeside railway line between Bieldside and Cults yesterday when a man indecently exposed himself at around 6.30pm.

The man is white, around 70-years-old, around 5ft 7ins in height, with a slim build and short grey/white hair. He was wearing dark coloured trousers and tinted spectacles.

The lady was left badly shaken by the incident.

Constable Jack Calvert said: “The area can often be used by local people out exercising and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

“Perhaps you saw something which seemed insignificant at the time, however, it could now be relevant to our inquiries so please pass your information on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number CF0111530520 Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.