Police hunt for man after 14-year-old girl assaulted in Aberdeenshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man approached and assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Deeside.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 27 at around 5.30pm on a footpath on Old Military Road at Potarch.

The girl was not injured but left shocked following the incident.

Now, police are seeking to trace the man who they believe is in his mid to late 20s.

Inquiries under way

Detective Sergeant Stewart Gibbon said: “The incident has just recently been reported to police and we keen to trace the man responsible.

“The girl was walking on the footpath when she was approached by the man and assaulted.

“He is described as being mid to late 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins, medium build with short brown scruffy hair, wearing a dark green jumper.

“He was driving a dark coloured saloon style vehicle.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and officers are doing everything they can to find the person involved.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.