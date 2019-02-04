Police hunt hit-and-run driver after seven cars damaged on Aberdeen street

Police in Aberdeen were today investigating after a van was abandoned following a crash with seven parked cars.

Officers received the call after reports of a crash on Balnagask Road, Torry, with one resident describing the scene as “carnage”.

Sarah Edminson’s car was one of those damaged, but the 32-year-old said she was “one of the lucky ones”.

She added: “It was like a domino effect. There were about seven cars hit.

“The van hit into one car and that car hit into another and so on – it was carnage.

“I didn’t know my car was hit until someone tagged me on Facebook. It happened right outside my house. I was in bed when it happened and I thought the noise was someone trying to put the front door in.

“One of my neighbours thought it was the rumbling of the bins when you’re bringing them in and out.”

Sarah, who has lived in Torry for eight years, said she was told by officers the person driving the van had “taken off and left” the scene following the incident, which happened at about 11.45pm on Saturday.

“The van was badly damaged and left in the middle of the road,” she said.

“And my car has some damage to the door and bumper. I was one of the lucky ones because my car still runs.

“There were a few broken wing mirrors, windows – someone’s bumper had completely come off and there was a lot of debris on the road. Some are going to be needing new doors and new bumpers.

“We’re waiting for police to come back with more information while we try to sort all this out with the insurance company.”

She said the road conditions were not ideal for driving following the heavy snowfall and ice.

“You could tell the road wasn’t very safe at the time,” she said.

“But the police and recovery team did a very good job of clearing the debris and the cars.”

Torry councillor Catriona Mackenzie said: “This is a terrible incident to have happened and we are extremely lucky nobody was hurt.

“I urge anyone with any information about the incident to contact police or Crimestoppers. I’m sure the vehicle owners will be devastated about this, and hope police can determine what happened and who is responsible as soon as possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We attended after a report of a van crashing into a parked car. It is now under investigation after the occupants of the van left the scene and abandoned the vehicle.”