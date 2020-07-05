Police hunt for three men after assault and robbery in Aberdeen

Police have launched an appeal for information after two men were assaulted and robbed in Aberdeen.

The incident happened while the men were walking in a lane known locally as Victoria Lane, near Victoria Road in Torry at around 5.30pm on Wednesday. A black and orange Carrera mountain bike was also stolen from them.

Detective Constable Scott Leslie, of Aberdeen CID, said: “As part of our inquiries we are looking to speak to three men who were seen in the area at the time.

“The first man was described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall and of thin build. He was wearing a grey hooded zip up top, light green tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

“The second man is described as white, of heavier build, in his mid-30s and has short brown hair. He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit top and jogging bottoms with black trainers and was cycling a black or grey mountain bike.

“The third man is described as white, in his 30s with dark hair in a side parting to the right. He was wearing a grey waterproof style jacket, with black jogging bottoms and trainers and was in possession of a dark coloured back pack and was cycling a dark coloured mountain bike.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any relevant information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2598 of 1 July. Alternatively, anyone wishing to report their information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”