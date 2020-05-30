Police hunt for occupants of car left at Aberdeen golf club

Police are looking for the occupants of a car left unattended at an Aberdeen golf course last night.
Officers had attempted to stop a blue BMW on the Torry to Cove coast road but failed to do so.
The car was then found unattended a short time later in Hazlehead Golf Course.
Now officers are looking to trace the occupants.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attempted to stop a blue BMW around 8.35pm on the Torry to Cove coast road, Aberdeen on Friday, 29 May.
“The car was found unattended a short time later in Hazlehead Golf Course.
“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe