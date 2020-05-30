Police hunt for occupants of car left at Aberdeen golf club

Police are looking for the occupants of a car left unattended at an Aberdeen golf course last night.

Officers had attempted to stop a blue BMW on the Torry to Cove coast road but failed to do so.

The car was then found unattended a short time later in Hazlehead Golf Course.

Now officers are looking to trace the occupants.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attempted to stop a blue BMW around 8.35pm on the Torry to Cove coast road, Aberdeen on Friday, 29 May.

“The car was found unattended a short time later in Hazlehead Golf Course.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants.”