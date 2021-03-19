Police trace missing woman after supermarket CCTV appeal

Police have traced a woman reported missing from Aberdeen.
Moira Allan was reported missing from the city centre area on Wednesday after last being spotted in Morrisons on King Street at about 10pm.
Police released CCTV of the 58-year-old in the supermarket earlier today in an attempt to find her.
Officers have now confirmed she has been traced safe and well.
