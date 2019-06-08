Missing north-east woman found safe and well

Police Scotland has thanked the public for its help after a north-east woman has been traced “safe and well”.

Gillian White, 53, was last seen at around 1.45 pm on Thursday in Banff.

Images were released by police to show she was at Aberdeen Bus Station at around 3.55pm and Union Square at around 4.20pm on the same day.

Later in the day, she was then seen at Dundee Bus Station around 6.15pm.

Police Scotland today released a statement to confirm Gillian was found “safe and well”.

It added: “The public are thanked for their help and support in tracing Gillian”.