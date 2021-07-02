Police hunt for missing Aberdeen schoolboy Kaden Laird

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Aberdeen City.

Kaden Laird was last seen in the Cornhill area at 11pm on Thursday , July 1 and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 4ft 5ins, of slim build, with short brown hair and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black joggers and black trainers with red writing.

Sergeant Mark Cobban, from Mastrick Police Station, said: “Kaden is only 12 years old and his family are understandably very concerned about him and it is vital we trace him as soon as possible.

“Anyone with who thinks they may have seen Kaden, or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0070 of Friday, 2 July, 2021.”