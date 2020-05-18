Police hunt for man who defecated in front of five-year-old girl in Aberdeen garden

Police are hunting for a man who defecated in front of a five-year-old girl in an Aberdeen garden.

The incident happened around 11.30am yesterday within communal gardens in the University Road/College Bounds area, near the Butchart Centre.

The man reportedly spoke to a five-year-old girl before defecating in front of her in the garden.

He is described as white, slim and average height wearing a long black jacket with a hood and grey trousers.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Clark, based at Bucksburn, said: “This incident was clearly upsetting for the child and distressing to the residents of the communal gardens.

“We are keen to establish the full circumstances and are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area around 11.30am on Sunday who noticed anything unusual or has any information about this to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1627 of 17 May or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.