Police hunt for man after woman indecently assaulted in Aberdeen city centre

Police are hunting for a man after woman in her 30s was indecently assaulted in Aberdeen city centre.

The woman was standing at a bus stop on Union Street – opposite the junction to Huntly Street – at around 6pm yesterday when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately over her clothes.

The woman boarded a bus in the Holburn Junction direction and the man stayed at the bus stop.

The suspect is described as white with tanned skin, in his late 50s, around 5ft 5ins, stocky build with broad shoulders.

He is clean shaven with short black hair which is going grey, and has distinctive bushy eyebrows.

He is believed to have been wearing a polo shirt and trousers and carrying a dark brown briefcase.

He spoke with a soft foreign accent (possibly Eastern European) and had broken English.

Sergeant Nick Searle, of Aberdeen Queen Street Police Office, said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries into this incident and studying a wide range of CCTV footage to gather more information on the man responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in this part of Union Street and saw a man matching this description acting suspiciously, or who can assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 4030 of 25 June. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”