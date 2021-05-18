Police hunt for Keith flasher involved in ‘upsetting’ incident

Police are hunting for a flasher who upset a woman by exposing himself in Keith.

The incident took place in the Land Street area between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Saturday.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall with brown hair.

At the time, he was wearing black skinny jeans and a khaki/green jackets.

PC Chris MacKinnon revealed that the incident caused upset to the woman who reported it to police in Keith.

He said: “This was an upsetting incident for the woman involved who thankfully reported the matter to the police.

“I am appealing to the public to get in touch if they think they know who the man is or have witnessed similar incidents recently.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 4774 of 15 May.”

Ullapool flasher

It is the second flashing incident reported in the north and north-east this week.

Police in Ullapool are investigation after a man wearing yellow wellington boots exposed himself on West Terrace at about 9.30pm on Sunday night.

The man is in his late 20s and was described as being 5ft 9ins of slim build.

Officers describe him as being 5ft 9ins of slim build. He was wearing blue jeans and yellow wellie boots.