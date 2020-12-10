Police hunt for four people after north-east man attacked and robbed in his home

Police are searching for four people after a man was assaulted and robbed in his own home in a north-east community.

An ambulance and the police were called to Portlethen’s Burnside Gardens at around 9.30 am on Saturday after the 23-year-old was targeted by a gang of four people.

The victim’s phone and some money was stolen and he was left with cuts and bruising to his face.

Police are searching for two men and two women who got into a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa after the attack.

One of the men was wearing a black jacket with a grey hooded top underneath and the second man was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The women were wearing light-coloured trousers and a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood and a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the legs.

One resident said she saw the emergency services arrive at the scene.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I heard a lot of noise and the next thing I saw was an ambulance and the police.

Detective Constable Wallace Dickson at Aberdeen CID has appealed for anyone with information or with dash-cam footage of the area on Saturday morning to get in touch.

He said: “There appears to have been four people, two men and two women at the scene of this attack. The men are only described as one wearing a black jacket with a grey hooded top underneath and the second man was wearing a grey tracksuit.

“The two women who were in the company of these two men are only described as one wearing light-coloured trousers and a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood. The second woman was wearing a black jacket and black coloured tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the legs. It is believed that all four got into a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa following the attack.

“I would ask anyone who may have been in the area of Burnside Gardens on Saturday morning, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area at that time to come forward and call us on the 101 number, quoting incident number 0914 of December 5.”