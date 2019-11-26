Police hunt four men after pedestrian seriously hurt in Aberdeen hit-and-run

Police are trying to trace the occupants of a Lexus seen driving “erratically” before a hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

A 66-year-old man was left with serious leg and chest injuries after he was struck by the vehicle at the junction with Powis Terrace and Bedford Road at 2.30pm yesterday.

Officers are hunting for four men seen in the grey Lexus IS car which hit the man and carried on towards the St Machar area.

It was spotted a short time later in the Ashill Drive area of the city where it had been abandoned after four men left the vehicle.

Police have recovered the car and are trying to find the driver and the passengers.

Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson, said: “It appears that the Lexus was being driven erratically prior to the incident and after being involved in the collision with the pedestrian it failed to stop.

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the driver made no attempt to stop and check on him.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or saw the Lexus before or after the incident, to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that can assist our enquiries then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1967 of Monday, November 25.