Police hunt for fire-raisers after straw bales destroyed in Donside

More than 20 straw bales have been destroyed in two deliberate fires.

Police in Alford are appealing for information after the culprits set fire to the bales in a field near Burbank Road.

The first incident happened between 6pm and 8.40pm on Thursday, and again yesterday between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Around 20 bales were destroyed, but police are warning it could have been far worse.

PC Wayne Young said: “Fireraising is extremely dangerous and it was very fortunate that the fire did not spread to the nearby woodland or cause more serious damage. These type of incidents are not acceptable and I am keen to trace the person or people responsible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers.