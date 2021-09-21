Police hunt driver who fled Aberdeen crash scene after pursuit

Police are hunting for the driver of a car who failed to stop for them in Aberdeen before fleeing a crash.

A woman was taken to hospital after the vehicle near the Marriott Hotel in Dyce on Sunday.

Officers were chasing the car after it failed to stop for them after they signalled for it to pull over.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 3.30pm on Sunday, September 19, a car failed to stop when signalled to by police on the A947 Aberdeen to Old Meldrum road.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, which subsequently crashed at the roundabout junction of Victoria Street and Riverside Drive.

“Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old woman, a rear seat passenger, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“Inquires are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle and anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101.”

Anyone with information should quote incident number 2726 from September 19.