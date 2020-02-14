Police hunt driver after car crashes on Aberdeen bypass

Police have launched a probe after a car was found crashed on a north-east road – with the driver nowhere to be found.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service were called to the crash, which occurred on the AWPR westbound, close to Blackdog.

The incident was reported shortly after 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash at around 2.05pm.

“There was nobody in the vehicle and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We had a report of a one-vehicle collision on the AWPR at Blackdog.”