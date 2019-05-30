Police hunt continues for gang who set fire to van in Aberdeen

Police are continuing the hunt for a masked gang who torched a van in Aberdeen.

Officers launched a probe after the Ford Connect was set on fire in Lossie Place, Mastrick, at 1.30am on Monday.

Earlier in the morning a Vauxhall Astra parked on nearby Mastrick road had its windows smashed.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Officers are continuing to search for three men seen in the area, who were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Detective Sergeant Mike Reynolds said: “Over the last few days we have carried out inquiries into both these crimes and believe them to be isolated incidents with no wider threat to members of the local communities.

“We are still looking to trace three men who were seen in the area at the time.

“They are of slim build and around 5ft 10ins and used a vehicle.

“This type of incident is relatively uncommon in the north-east and we are following specific lines of inquiry into both of these incidents.

“There will be increased patrols in the area for the time being while officers continue to investigate.”

