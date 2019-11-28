Police hunt bogus workmen who targeted 87-year-old man in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after bogus workmen targeted an 87-year-old man in Aberdeen.

The incident happened around 10am on Friday at a property on Craigton Road.

A grey saloon-type car with two or three sets of ladders on the roof stopped outside the house and one man from the car told the 87-year-old victim his roof needed repaired.

The pensioner gave the man a three-figure sum of cash and the two suspects in the car drove away without completing any work.

The first suspect is described as around 40-years-old, average build with short dark hair and a Scottish accent. He was wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as older, bald and a larger build.

Constable Ian Webster, of Whinhill Police Station, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has seen suspicious behaviour involving the description of the car or suspects to contact us.

“These type of criminals prey upon vulnerable people so as always, we’re asking communities to be vigilant to this type of fraud. Key signs to look out for are random requests to carry out unplanned work where there is an immediate demand for cash. Always ask for identification and don’t be pressurised into making a decision.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2021 of 22 November or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.