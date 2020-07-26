Police hunt BMW driver after Aberdeen hit-and-run

Officers are hunting the driver of a BMW after a hit-and-run at a city roundabout.

The silver vehicle crashed into the side of a red Fiat Punto as it left the King Street roundabout onto School Road shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday.

The Fiat was forced into a nearby set of railings, while the driver of the BMW made off without stopping to exchange details or share information with officers.

Police are now looking for the driver following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Saturday July 25, officers were called to the King Street area of Aberdeen, following a crash which took place at the St Machar roundabout with School Road.

“The incident involved a red Fiat Punto and a silver BMW, which left the scene before providing any details. The driver of the Fiat Punto was assessed by ambulance but did not suffer any serious injuries.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”