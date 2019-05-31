Video: Police hunt as third Aberdeen cafe hit in tip and till raid

Police are hunting for thieves who smashed their way in to an Aberdeen cafe in the middle of the night and raided the till.

The Grub Fresh Food business in the Spital is the latest in a series of cafes targeted in Aberdeen in recent weeks.

Foodstory in Thistle Street was also broken into on Sunday night.

Police said they were “keeping an open mind” as to whether the crimes were linked.

Grub manager Katherine Stoddart said the till and its contents were stolen along with the tip jar during the theft in the early hours of yesterday.

She said: “They smashed the window of the front door and it was damaged.

“There was probably around £600 taken altogether.

“We were quite lucky, we didn’t keep a lot there because we realised that other businesses had been targeted. We think it happened some time between 2.30 and 3.30am.

“We’ve got a handyman who boarded the door up.

“We waited for forensics to come in so we didn’t touch the kitchen. As soon as they left we opened up.”

Ms Stoddart decided not to close the cafe and carried on as normal.

She said: “It was only the front door that was damaged. We just swept up the glass and the shop didn’t look like anyone had been in it.”

Police confirmed that officers were investigating the theft yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The incident occurred at around 2.00am on Thursday 30 May where a window was smashed and a mid-three-figure sum of cash was stolen from within the premises. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Staff posted a message on social media to let customers know the business was still open yesterday.

It said: “Unfortunately Grub on Spital was broken into last night, our tip jar and till were emptied and the glass on our door was smashed in.

“However, us Grubbers are tough paninis so we will still be open today.

“Don’t worry, the paninis were left unharmed so you can still get your daily Mighty Zeus or Scooby Snack.

“We appreciate your understanding at this time and we will be back to being Grub-alicious soon.”

Customers were advised yesterday that staff could only accept debit or credit card payments.

Police launched a probe earlier in the week after the Food Story vegetarian cafe was also broken into at the weekend.

Officers described the break-in as a “costly” crime for the owner.

The till and the staff tip jar were also stolen.

The Tartan Pig cafe on Hollybank Place was targeted in February with around £500 swiped from the premises.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.