Police hunt after man escapes from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Police have launched an investigation after a man escaped from custody outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Jed Duncan fled from G4S custody at around 11.40am.

The 23-year-old is understood to have travelled to the Woodend area of Aberdeen and it is believed he was seen near Woodend Hospital at around 12.40pm.

Chief Inspector Neil McDonald said: “There is nothing to suggest there is a wider threat to the public however we would urge anyone who knows where Jed is to contact us immediately.

“Jed is described as 5ft 9in in height, slim build and is known to have been wearing a black beanie hat and dark clothing.

“Police can be contacted on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.”