Police hunt after man brandished knife at woman on Aberdeen street

A hunt has been launched after a man brandished a knife at a woman on an Aberdeen street.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Albyn Lane in the west end at 8.45am yesterday.

The woman screamed before the man ran off towards the city centre. Nobody was injured.

Officers are attempting to track down the man involved and have issued an appeal for information as part of their investigation.

The man is described as being white, aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 7 tall and of medium build.

He was unshaven with dark hair and was wearing a bright blue padded jacket, which also has darker areas of blue on it, with the hood up and dark trousers.

Councillor Martin Greig said his thoughts were with the lady at the centre of the incident which he described as “shocking”.

He also hopes police can get to the bottom of it and that it does not happen again.

Mr Greig said: “This is clearly a very terrifying incident for the victim involved.

“This is a peaceful part of town and it is also a very busy residential area.

“At that time in the morning I am sure there were plenty of people and I am sure they will have seen something. Anyone who has seen anything suspicious on Albyn Lane should contact the police.”

Sergeant Julie Smith from Whinhill Police Station said it was a “frightening” incident and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

She said: “This was a frightening experience for the woman and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.”