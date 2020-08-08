Police hunt after 15-year-old boy assaulted by gang in north-east town

Police are looking to trace three men and a woman associated with the teen attack that happened in Inverurie last week.

The assault is believed to have happened around 8pm on Wednesday night, in the Old Market Green area.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering a facial injury.

Officers are now keen to speak with three men and a woman who could be connected with the incident.

Constable Robyn Collie of the divisional alcohol and violence reduction unit said: “We are looking to trace a man aged late teens or early twenties, he is described as being around 5ft 5in tall, of muscular build, light brown hair with tight curls on top and shaved at the sides with stubble on his face.

“He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and grey coloured jogging bottoms. He had a Scottish accent.

“We are also keen to trace three other people who were in the vicinity also aged late teens early twenties.

“One is a woman described as being about 5ft 5in tall of heavy build with a local accent. She had long pink and brownish hair down past her shoulders and was wearing a pink zip up hooded top and black leggings.

“The other person is a man described as being around 5ft 10in to 6ft in height with black hair which was short with a slight fringe wearing a puffer jacket that was black at the top and blue at the bottom with some kind of lightning design.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a description for the third person, other than it was a man.

After the assault all four walked off in the direction of the Commercial Inn in North Street in the town.

Anyone who can provide information is asked to contact police by calling 101.