Plans for homes at Aberdeen police station go for council inspection

Plans have been lodged to build a new residential development on the site of an Aberdeen police office building.

Police Scotland have applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to demolish a vacant property on the Bucksburn Police Office site on Inverurie Road.

Under the plans, the building would be torn down but the station would remain open.

Alan Cormack, senior estates manager for Police Scotland, said: “The planning application is for unoccupied property adjacent to Bucksburn Police Office which was previously used as police accommodation and for office space.

“Any functions located there have been moved to Bucksburn Police Office and there are no plans for this premises to close.

“An outline planning application has been submitted to determine commercial opportunities in relation to the site before considering marketing options.”

Meanwhile, an application to turn a disused bank into four new flats has been approved by council planners.

George Hadden Architectural Agent submitted the plans, on behalf of David Ross, to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) building on Ellon Road, Bridge of Don, into new residential properties.

In their decision report, planners said the proposed development would maintain the residential character of the area while also providing the “positive re-use” of vacant commercial properties.

They added: “The scheme also provides for adequate levels of parking allowing for its immediate proximity to public transport services.”

Under the proposals, the ground floor would be turned into a single two-bedroom flat accessed via the former entrance to the bank fronting on to Ellon Road, together with the rear entrance to the flats above. The upper floor provides space for two flats with the third flat spanning both the first floor and roof space areas.

A total of four car parking spaces will be provided on the site, along with amenity space for the three upper flats and a garden for the ground floor flat.

The building has sat unused since the bank shut last year, with RBS claiming more and more of its customers were choosing to do their everyday banking online or by mobile.