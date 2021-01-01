Police have closed off a major city street following a traffic collision

A section of Wellington Road has been closed off after a serious traffic collision.

A multi-agency response arrived at the scene to set up a cordon between the junctions of Abbotswell Road and Greenbank Road shortly after 8pm.

It is understood from witnesses at the scene that both police officers and paramedics were in attendance to deal with the situation.

Following their arrival an ambulance was on hand to take someone involved in the incident to receive medical care.

The police also took to social media to advise motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes where possible.

More to follow.