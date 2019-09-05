Police hail reduction in calls to Aberdeen’s pubs and clubs as latest figures released

Police officers have been called to incidents at almost 800 licensed premises in Aberdeen over the last year – a “significant reduction” from the previous year.

New figures released by Police Scotland reveal there were 775 incidents connected to pubs and clubs in Aberdeen between April 1 2018 and March 31 2019.

This is much lower than the number of call-outs from the previous year when 1,058 incidents were recorded.

A report by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, which will be considered by members of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board on Tuesday, said: “An incremental intervention process allows for issues to be addressed quickly and effectively at an early stage.

“This includes a low level ‘interaction’ which may involve a discussion between the police and the premises management and/or licence holder.

“The level of engagement from within the Aberdeen licensed trade is very good, and in many instances, this approach reduces recurrence or escalation.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Over the reporting period, three licensed premises in Aberdeen, which are not named in the report, have been subject to a period of monitoring or intervention, a reduction from eight the previous year.

The report added: “Of these, all were late opening venues. The issues that were addressed related either to significantly high incidences of violence on the premises or perceived management shortcomings following serious incidents.”

Looking to the forthcoming year, the police force hopes to see a “continued reduction” in the number of incidents taking place in licensed premises.

Public safety campaigns such as the Ask for Angela scheme will be continuing.

The initiative, which launched in the city in March 2017, encourages people who feel uncomfortable or unsafe during a night to approach staff and ask for “Angela”.

The force also intends to continue the One Punch campaign which highlights consequences for both victims and perpetrators of spontaneous acts of violence.