Police growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Alistair Cunningham

There is growing concern for the welfare of a missing Aberdeen man.

Alistair Cunningham was last seen in the Cornhill area of the city on Sunday.

Officers believe the 56-year-old may have taken a bus to Bucksburn on Monday.



Anyone who has seen Alistair, who police have described as “vulnerable due to a number of health concerns”, is urged to contact them on 101.

Inspector Graeme Penny said: “We want to trace Alistair as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“Alistair is considered vulnerable due to a number of health concerns and as time goes by his family are growing increasingly anxious to trace him to ensure he is ok.

“Inquiries are ongoing including checking CCTV however we would ask that anyone who may have seen Alistair since Sunday or have knowledge as to his whereabouts contact police on 101 using reference number 0025 of July 22.”

Alistair is described as being 5ft 5in tall, with blue eyes and brown/grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark colour jacket with a hood, dark trousers and white trainers.