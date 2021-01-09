Police growing concerned for Aberdeen woman last seen on Thursday

Police have expressed their concern for a woman who has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Amanda Youngson was reported missing from the Seaton area of the city on Thursday.

The 36-year-old was last seen in the Linksfield Place area around 3.35pm.

She is described as being 5ft tall, of slim build with dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue puffer jacket and jeans.

Sergeant Richard Arton said: “As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for Amanda’s wellbeing and are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.