Police given £25,000 to spend on crime prevention projects in north-east

Bobbies on the beat have been given almost £25,000 to spend on community projects in the north-east.

Police Scotland has launched the local partnership initiative fund, which is giving the 13 divisional policing areas across Scotland a total of £325,000.

Of that, £24,495 will go to local commanders in the North East Policing Division.

The idea is for area officers to identify projects or activities that help people and cut crime, such as sports and leisure for young people.

North East Division Superintendent Graeme Duncan said: “The fund will allow our police officers and staff to further develop opportunities with our partners at a local level.

“Local policing is at the heart of Police Scotland and this further ongoing investment in the north east division and our local communities is very much welcomed.”

Deputy Chief Constable for local policing Will Kerr added: “Local commanders and officers know their communities and partners, whether they are in local authorities, health, social work or the third or private sectors, best.

“Our local policing programme will ensure policing in Scotland is delivered with a focus on communities and reflects the different needs of urban, rural, island and remote community access across Scotland.

“This is an important recognition of divisional commanders’ autonomy to support activities and initiatives which they identify as able to improve the safety and wellbeing of their community,” added Mr Kerr.

“In line with our commitment to financial rigour and accountability, divisions are to maintain a record of their use of the fund and report to the local policing programme on a monthly basis.”